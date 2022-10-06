Bewitching night of storytelling for adults in Derbyshire town
Storyteller Olivia Armstrong will bewitch a Derbyshire audience with her dark folktales of Ireland.
Listen to her stories that straddle the borders between this world and the world beyond in her presentation at Matlock Imperial Rooms on October 7, 2022.
This will be Irish performance storyteller Olivia’s first booking in Matlock where she will beguile her audience with tales of wonder and magic. She has a rich knowledge of Irish and British folklore and seasonal customs, along with a profound love for both the natural and supernatural worlds.
House band Cage of Crows will provide sumptuous tunes and beautiful music.
The evening is part of Matlock Storytelling Cafe’s programme which is aimed at an adult audience.
Tickets cost £7 from https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/762063
The doors open at 7pm, stories and music run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.