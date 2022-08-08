Best yet Cromford Steam Rally captured in 20 photos as 5,000 visitors a day see Spitfire and Hurricane fly pasts and a record number of engines

Secretary Adam Whittle said: “I would say that there was in the region of five to six thousand visitors per day. The number of people that visited our show was unbelievable and the overall feedback has been astounding. We made every effort this year to create an event that welcomed and entertained the whole family and I think we achieved that.”

A record number of large and miniature steam engines, tractors, classic cars and a vintage fairground drew the crowds to Highacres Farm at Brackenfield.

Visitors were entertained by a Spitfire and a Hurricane aircraft which flew over the site of the rally on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Adam said: “The fly pasts were brilliant – on time a real spectacle.”

An award was presented to the rally’s outgoing chairman of 27 years, Ken Bowmer. The new chairman, Graham Wright, was introduced as he drove a large showman’s engine into the arena.

Adam added: “Our thanks go to all who visited and to the committee who have created a fresh and progressive event this year.”

