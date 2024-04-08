Best Derbyshire pub revealed - as National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 winners announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County winners for the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 have been revealed, with The Railway at King Street in Belper named the best pub in Derbyshire.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aim to showcase the UK’s finest pubs and bars on a national scale and crown the best venues within 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Pete Marshall, the pub landlord at The Railway in Belper said: “At first I was surprised and very pleased to find out we won. The award is a recognition for all the hard work all the staff do here.

"I would like to thank the staff because they are what keeps the place going. All the staff are very friendly and interactive with customers and treat locals like a family. It’s one of the biggest aspects of our pub.”

The 94 pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several categories including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration on June 26.

Held in London, the final will welcome all County Winners to come together and celebrate their achievements, before discovering which venues will go on to become Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things. One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.