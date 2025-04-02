A study by tech and mobile retailer Currys discovered that nearly half of people (49%) in the East Midlands would choose a Chinese over fish and chips (44%).

Pizza came third (43%), Indian was in fourth place (41%) and burgers/American style takeaways were placed fifth (28%).

More than a third of people in the East Midlands said they spend £31 to £50 each month on takeaways, with 26% ordering a takeout at least once a week. One in six people admit to have a takeaway two to three times a week.

While 76% of customers in the East Midlands never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 57% wish there were healthier takeaway options near them and nearly half (49%) are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.

Survey compilers questioned 2,000 people in the UK on their takeout habits.

We uncovered the best Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield by looking at those which scored at least four stars in Google reviews.

Chinese takeaway

Happy House, Lincoln Street, Birdholme Happy House scored 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 132 Google reviews. Elizabeth Boneham wrote: "Fantastic customer service and brilliant food. By far the best Chinese around."

China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield China Town scored 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 57 Google reviews. Deryck Harmer wrote: "Excellent Chinese takeaway. Have tried the vast majority in Chesterfield and this currently takes the crown. Food is consistently brilliant, the curry sauce is spot on and they are always fast and correct with the order. Plus, reasonably priced."