Chesterfield based Superior Wellness received an award for its Vacation Social hot tub in the WhatSpa? Holiday Park Best Buy Awards.

Chesterfield based hot tub manufacturer Superior Wellness has been honoured with two best buy awards.

The global leader in designing and delivering premium wellness products received awards for its Vacation Social hot tub and the Aquark Aquaintel Heat Pump 7kW,

Gareth Ward, global sales director at Superior Wellness, said: "Winning two WhatSpa? Holiday Park Best Buy Awards is an incredible achievement for our team. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the holiday park sector."

The Vacation Social hot tub was recognised as the ideal choice for holiday parks, offering unparalleled comfort, durability, and energy efficiency. With seating for up to six people and user-friendly controls, it has become a favourite for both guests and park operators.

The Aquark AquaIntel Heat Pump 7kW, designed to provide exceptional heating efficiency while minimising energy consumption, was awarded for its cutting-edge technology and sustainability features.

WhatSpa? Holiday Park magazine unveil their Best Buy Awards every year, featuring the very best hot tubs and swim spas from the world’s leading brands for the holiday park industry. The awards acknowledge the hot tub models that excel across a range of criteria, including design, aesthetics, comfort, hydrotherapy and value-for-money.