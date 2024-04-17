The carpets of flowers provide a bright sight and a promise of warmer days ahead after the dark, cold days of winter.

Here are the best spots in the county to see bluebells as nature intended but make sure that you follow the guidance to protect these pretty flowers for future generations to enjoy.

Look but don’t touch: It is against the law to intentionally pick, uproot or destroy bluebells and carries a penalty of imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000.

Watch your step: When bluebell leaves are crushed by footfall, they can die back from lack of food because they are unable to photosynthesise.

Almost half of the world’s bluebells grow in the UK and take a long time to establish a colony – around five to seven years from seed to flower.

1 . Westwood, Brimington Wander through the ancient woodland at Brimington and look out for pretty little bluebells and giant wooden carvings (generic photo: Stock Adobe/Family Veldman). Photo: Adobe Stock/Family Veldman Photo Sales

2 . Linacre, Chesterfield Beautiful bluebells grow in abundance in woodlands near Linacre Reservoirs, Chesterfield (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Anneke Schram) Photo: Adobe Stock/Anneke Schram Photo Sales

3 . Lea Wood, near Cromford Bluebells carpet the ancient Lea Wood, near Cromford every spring. Park your vehicle at High Peak Junction car park and access the woodland at Aqueduct Cottage which overlooks the Cromford Canal (generic photo: Stock Adobe/Alexandra) Photo: Stock Adobe/Alexandra Photo Sales

4 . Renishaw Hall, near Eckington Adults can admire the English native bluebells while children have fun in the woodland play area of the gorgeous 20-acre Renishaw Hall estate which boasts stunning Italianate gardens (generic photo: Stock Adobe/Jane Rix). Photo: Stock Adobe/Rixie Photo Sales