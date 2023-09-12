Best bid will secure new owner for Chesterfield's Eyres building - after overwhelming interest

Overwhelming interest from potential buyers will see Chesterfield’s iconic Eyres furniture store building go to the highest bidder this week.

The premises at Holywell Street was put on the market for £650,000 in July, just over a year after the store which had traded in the town for 147 years shut its doors for the last time.

Commercial property agency Innes England has confirmed that huge interest in the premises will result in the sale going to best bids on Friday, September 15, at 12 noon.

Nick Hoskin, director at Innes England who is handling the sale, said: “It’s no surprise that interest has been so high with this sale. The Eyres furniture business has been a well-known feature in Chesterfield’s town centre for longer than anyone can remember. The building is a prominent landmark offering large footplates with potential for a variety of uses and is well located within the heart of the town."The premises have the potential for a wide range of purposes if the proper investment is put in, with the space itself being well suited to uses such as retail, healthcare, restaurant, office, or even residential apartments.

"This property is brimming with potential and we’re looking forward to seeing in which direction this potential is taken.”

The town centre business owed millions of pounds to staff, customers, the bank and the HMRC when it closed down in April 2022 after 147 years of trading.

Marketed as a landmark building occupying a large corner plot fronting Holywell Street, the estate agent states that the four-storey premises has potential for residential development.

The ground, first and second floors provide sales and showroom accommodation, offices and staff areas. Further storage is provided on the third floor and basement. Part of the first floor was converted to a large public cafe with servery, seating area and kitchen.

To find out more about the property, visit the website www.innes-england.com/properties/former-eyres-furniture-holywell-street

1 . Impressive exterior The building, which is nearly 150 years old, occupies a large corner plot overlooking Holywell Street, Chesterfield. Photo: Innes England Photo Sales

2 . Spacious showrooms The ground, first and second floors provide sales and showroom accommodation, offices and staff areas. Photo: Innes England Photo Sales

3 . Spacious accommodation The building has 38279 sq ft (3556.24 sq m) of accommodation. Photo: Innes England Photo Sales

4 . Four floors There is a staircase to the front and rear of the building, which has four floors, along with lift access from the ground to the second floor. Photo: Innes England Photo Sales