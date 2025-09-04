A brand new national school league table was published on Monday, September 1 – ranking state secondary schools across the country.
Based on the newly released data, we have put together a ranking of best and worst performing Derbyshire state secondary schools.
The ranking uses data for the 2023/24 academic year, and is designed to highlight a range of key data points, measuring key academic, behavioural and organisational performance.
The league table is based on 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40 points. The criteria include: English Baccalaureate score, Attainment 8 score, Disadvantaged pupils score, Comparison with local authority, Pupil destinations, Entries options, Oversubscribed schools, Class size and Truancy.
Based on the final point score, each school has been awarded with one of the following five ratings: very good, good, fair, below average and well below average.
The following list includes all Derbyshire state secondary schools which had received very good, good, below average or well below average ratings.
Please note that private and special schools are not included in this ranking.
The league table includes Derbyshire schools, excluding Derby schools.