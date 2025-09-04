A brand new national school league table was published on Monday, September 1 – ranking state secondary schools across the country.

Based on the newly released data, we have put together a ranking of best and worst performing Derbyshire state secondary schools.

The ranking uses data for the 2023/24 academic year, and is designed to highlight a range of key data points, measuring key academic, behavioural and organisational performance.

The league table is based on 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40 points. The criteria include: English Baccalaureate score, Attainment 8 score, Disadvantaged pupils score, Comparison with local authority, Pupil destinations, Entries options, Oversubscribed schools, Class size and Truancy.

Based on the final point score, each school has been awarded with one of the following five ratings: very good, good, fair, below average and well below average.

The following list includes all Derbyshire state secondary schools which had received very good, good, below average or well below average ratings.

Please note that private and special schools are not included in this ranking.

The league table includes Derbyshire schools, excluding Derby schools.

Best and worst performing Derbyshire state secondary schools

The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield - Very Good The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield had the best result in Derbyshire - with an impressive score of 37 points, just three points away from the maximum score. This means the secondary has achieved a 'very good' rating.

Lady Manners School, Bakewell - Very Good Lady Manners School in Bakewell has secured a point score of 36 out of 40 - the second best result in Derbyshire. This score means that the Peak District secondary has been awarded a 'very good' rating.

St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - Very Good St Mary's Catholic High School in Upper Newbold has the third best result in Derbyshire in 2024 - with a score of 34 out of 40. This has helped the school to achieve a 'very good' rating.