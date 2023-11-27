Bernie Clifton launches his autobiography with book signing at Chesterfield FC stadium

Legendary comedian and singer Bernie Clifton has launched his autobiography with a book signing at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium.

Bernie Clifton launching his autobiography at Chesterfield Football Club.

Fifteen years in the writing, his memoirs ‘Bernie Clifton: Crackerjack to Las Vegas’ chart the eight-decade journey of one of Britain’s most cherished entertainers.

Bernie, who lives in Barlow, said: “My story has had so many twists and turns it needed a definitive commentary that only I could deliver.”

After dodging a wartime bomb during childhood, Bernie embarked on a career in showbiz which took him from teenage singer with a band at his local Co-op dance hall on Merseyside to The Palladium, standing ovations in Las Vegas and the London Marathon on the back of an ostrich.

And at the age of 87, the entertainer hasn’t ruled out hitting the road once more. He said: “I’m hoping to tour again, this time with my book under me arm. I’d love to continue performing with the ‘Legends of Variety’ Tour and I’m happy to report that my voice continues to recover following my collision with Covid last year.”

Legions of fans who watched the entertainer and his ostrich puppet Oswald on children’s television series Crackerjack many moons ago won’t be seeing the big yellow bird again. Bernie said: “The ostrich has been put out to pasture (seemed the kindest thing to do).”

Bernie faced a new generation of television viewers in 2016 when he appeared as a contestant on The Voice. He said: “I’d started taking singing lessons to rediscover my singing voice. There’d been a vast improvement and I thought ‘The Voice’ would be a perfect showcase, I didn’t tell anyone what I was up to in case they tried to talk me out of it. Although the ‘chairs’ didn’t turn, it reminded the world that I was much more than an elderly ostrich jockey.”

His autobiography includes contributions from Johnny Vegas, Su Pollard, Joe Pasquale, Anita Harris and Jimmy Cricket.

Bernie said: “I hope it reflects my journey, that little lad wearing clogs who went on to meet the Queen eventually earning a standing ovation in Las Vegas. Along the way I travelled the world with a brass band carrying a trombone I couldn’t play, and, oh yes, almost forgot, as a hobby I learned to fly a microlight.”