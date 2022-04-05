Bernie Clifton hails 'fantastic display of generosity' in Chesterfield concert for Ukraine appeal

The concert at Whittington Moor Methodist Church featured the Barlow Singers and Bernie and raised £4,850 for the Red Cross Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal.

Bernie said: “What I found incredible was the way people came on board and wanted to show their support. Within hours of the show being advertised all the tickets were sold and then when my daughter Tracy started to ring round asking for raffle prizes things really took off. Thousands of pounds worth of prizes and lots of cash donations flooded in. A fantastic display of generosity from all quarters made the hard work worthwhile. Very moving. A privelege to be part of it.”

Television’s Crackerjack and The Voice performer Bernie, who lives in Barlow, said: “A couple of weeks ago I rang Karen Cook who runs the Barlow Singers. We agreed we should do a Ukraine Charities Show. Mike Spriggs gave us the church, Digital Print Media did the posters, Carole Anderson sold tickets, Neil Makin stage managed, Pete Goldthorpe supplied sound, Tracy Quinn ran the raffle, not forgetting the volunteers who organised the refreshments.

Bernie Clifton (centre), with Mike Spriggs, Karen Cook, Tracey Quinn and Carole Anderson, from the left.

"An amazing effort from all concerned to make it a huge success.”

