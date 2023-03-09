Bereaved mum to set up memorial walk in the Peak District to remember 12 year-old daughter who drowned in the bath

Faye Smith is setting up the walk to remember her daughter Gabi, 10 years after her tragic death.

Gabi died in 2013 after she drowned while having a bath. She had developed non-epileptic attack disorder, where the body mimics epilepsy after trauma, following her father’s death.

She died two years to the day after he died

Gabi with mum Faye and brother Zach on her last walk from Ashford in the Water to Bakewell, the route the memorial walk will take on Sunday March 26th

After losing her Gabi, Faye joined the rambling group and said walking helped her with the grief. Now, she has set up a Peak District walk to help other people manage grief.

The walk, from Ashford in the Water to Bakewell and back round the Monsal Trail, will mimic Gabi’s favourite and last walk she did with her mum and brother Zach, just six days before she died.

Faye, who is currently moving into the Peak District, said: “Like me, Gabi loved being out in nature, so with masses of interesting things to see like llamas and water voles, the lure of a hot chocolate in Ashford and a slice of cake in Bakewell, this walk was always a family favourite. It seems a perfect way to remember her life, ten years on since her light was extinguished from our lives.”

Gabi’s Memorial Walk which will take place on March 26 is organised with the help of the S40s Ramblers Group and is free and open to anyone.

Faye said that women from her walking group listened and supported each other both emotionally and in practical ways and started to feel more resilient and able to cope

Faye, who joined S40s Ramblers Group four years ago, added: “Growing up on the edge of the stunning Peak District National Park, I always enjoyed walking in nature, but I only discovered the deeply therapeutic power of ‘walking myself well’ after my marriage broke down and I endured a succession of bereavements.

"Several women friends were going through their own difficult experiences: some were separating or divorced and suddenly without their children at weekends, some had other caring responsibilities, some were bereaved, some facing empty nest, menopause and health issues.

“Time and again, walking has been the means to recovery of my own mental and physical health, enabling me to find hope, strength and a new belief in myself and in life when so much that was precious had been lost.”

Faye Smith qualified as a walk leader and pilgrim guide.

Faye said walking has been the means to the recovery of her own mental and physical health, enabling her to find hope, strength and a new belief in herself and in life

Faye believes that now she is the process of creating a far more sustainable, inspiring, healthy future than she could ever have imagined and she wants to bring as many people as possible on that journey.