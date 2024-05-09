Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figen Murray OBE, the bereaved mother of Martyn Hett, one of 22 innocent people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack, has set off from Buxton Opera House today as part of her historic walk to 10 Downing Street.

Figen is taking part in a 200 mile walk from Manchester Arena, passing through Buxton, to urge the Prime Minister to keep his promise to make the country safer.

Figen started the walk on the spot where Martyn was killed and will be joined by family, friends, politicians and others including Brendan Cox, husband of Jo Cox over the next 16 days before arriving at Downing Street on May 22 – the seven-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

Figen is urging the Prime Minister to improve the safety and security of public spaces across the UK by introducing counter terrorism legislation known as Martyn’s Law which she has tirelessly campaigned for.

Martyn's Law, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, will place proportionate security measures and annual training requirements on businesses and public venues with a capacity over 100 people.

Martyn’s Law, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, will place proportionate security measures and annual training requirements on businesses and public venues with a capacity over 100 people. Those venues with a capacity between 100-799 people will be subject to standard tier requirements, and those with a capacity of 800+ will be placed in the enhanced tier.

Figen has written to the Prime Minister asking him to meet her when she arrives at Downing Street and to name a date when the Government's draft law will come to the House of Commons.

Despite commitments made by Prime Ministers and Secretaries of State over the last five years, Martyn’s Law has still not been introduced to parliament.

Figen has been campaigning for improvements to the safety of public spaces, supported by experts and activists including former counter-terror Chief Superintendent Nick Aldworth.

She said: “My life changed overnight when my son, Martyn, was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

“Martyn’s death could have been avoided if there were basic security measures in place that night and that is why I have been tirelessly campaigning to ensure no parent experiences the pain and loss that I endure daily.