Ashgate Hospice’s new-look Light Up a Life campaign has launched and the charity is giving the community a way to remember their loved ones during what can be a difficult time for many.

Claire Thompson is supporting the charity’s appeal this winter, after praising the “exceptional” care her father Steve Waddoups, 65, received before his death on June 23 this year.

Steve, from Inkersall, spent his final five weeks on Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit after previously being cared for at home by the hospice in the months before his death.

A collection of photos showing Steve with his family.

He had been successfully treated for anaplastic thyroid cancer in 2017, but the disease returned in 2020 – with doctors giving him just six months to live.

Claire said: “I honestly don’t know how my parents would have coped without Ashgate Hospice. The care was first class; nothing was too much trouble – it was faultless. The staff are supportive, knowledgeable, they do as they promise and go above and beyond.

“I honestly felt like the care they were giving was as if dad was their own family. I feel that they really got to know my dad and understood how to interact with him.”

Steve, who worked for Auto Windscreens in the control centre, had a very dry sense of humour and was well-loved by his family – from his wife Yvonne, son Mark and mum Maureen, to his brother Geoff and great-grandchildren Izzy, Charlie and Chloe.

Claire added: “I know it sounds strange but visiting my dad at Ashgate felt homely. I’d go in to see him, the nurses would have a chat with us and would always manage to put a smile on his face, even in his final days. They got to know our family and we got to know them.

“The environment at the hospice allowed for us to spend time together as a family. One night dad and my brother had a lads’ night with a beer watching the football and we enjoyed getting lunch together from lovely Leigh in the café.

“In a place where there is every reason to feel sadness, the staff and volunteers try to help you find moments of comfort, joy and gratitude so you can focus on appreciating the time you have left together.”

As part of Ashgate’s campaign, supporters will receive a lantern in the post which can be personalised with a photo of their loved one and a special message in return for a suggested £20 donation.

They will also be sent an electric light to place inside their lantern and an invitation to join a special procession and remembrance ceremony in Chesterfield on the evening of Sunday, December 4.

The poignant 1.2-mile procession, starting around 5.00pm, will bring walkers to the hospice at Old Brampton for a special remembrance ceremony in the beautifully lit gardens from 6.00pm. The evening will also include a reflection from local celebrant Jonathan Reeve, gentle live music and refreshments.

Jack Wood, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Every year, Ashgate Hospice unites our community to remember our loved ones during this difficult time, but this year will be especially poignant as we will finally get to remember together, in-person, for the first time since the pandemic.

“We hope our Light Up a Life event will bring some comfort to families at such an emotional time of year. I hope you will join us at this very special remembrance event and help raise vital funds to support many more families when they need urgent care and support.”