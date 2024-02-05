Belmayne donation aids local disability charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through its Belmayne Foundation, the firm has donated £7,800 (£3,900 each) to the organisations it supported through 2023 – Fairplay and The Just Good Friends Club.

The money has been raised by the Belmayne partners and via events organised by the firm, including its Summer of Sunflowers competition, which involved children’s nurseries across the area. Since its launch in 2019, the foundation has donated almost £44,000 to small charities that support health and wellbeing and provide relief to those in need.

From its centre in Chesterfield, Fairplay works to improve the lives of children and young people with disabilities. The Just Good Friends Club supports adults with learning disabilities, arranging social events across Derbyshire, Bolsover and Worksop.

Belmayne's partners hand over the firm's donation to Heather Fawbert, chief executive of Fairplay.

Heather Fawbert, chief executive of Fairplay, said: “On behalf of all our board members, I want to thank Belmayne for its tremendous generosity. We support more than 300 children and young people and every penny raised helps us deliver our services throughout North Derbyshire. We are always in need of funds to run our activities and every donation is greatly appreciated.”

Belmayne has selected two new charities to benefit from the money raised by its foundation this year. They are Derbyshire Carers Association, which supports unpaid carers looking after a family member, partner or friend and the Peak District’s Edale Mountain Rescue, one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in the country.

Belmayne partner, Ben Smalley, co-ordinates the firm’s charity work. He added: “It has been a pleasure working with Fairplay and The Just Good Friends Club for the last 12 months. We have seen first-hand what excellent work they do and we hope our donations will make a real difference to the local families they support. We’re now looking forward to forging equally close links with this year’s charities and involving our team in a new round of fundraising activities.”