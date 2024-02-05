News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Belmayne donation aids local disability charities

Two Derbyshire charities are benefiting from the generosity of Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne.
By Nina SorbyContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Through its Belmayne Foundation, the firm has donated £7,800 (£3,900 each) to the organisations it supported through 2023 – Fairplay and The Just Good Friends Club.

The money has been raised by the Belmayne partners and via events organised by the firm, including its Summer of Sunflowers competition, which involved children’s nurseries across the area. Since its launch in 2019, the foundation has donated almost £44,000 to small charities that support health and wellbeing and provide relief to those in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From its centre in Chesterfield, Fairplay works to improve the lives of children and young people with disabilities. The Just Good Friends Club supports adults with learning disabilities, arranging social events across Derbyshire, Bolsover and Worksop.

Most Popular
Belmayne's partners hand over the firm's donation to Heather Fawbert, chief executive of Fairplay.Belmayne's partners hand over the firm's donation to Heather Fawbert, chief executive of Fairplay.
Belmayne's partners hand over the firm's donation to Heather Fawbert, chief executive of Fairplay.

Heather Fawbert, chief executive of Fairplay, said: “On behalf of all our board members, I want to thank Belmayne for its tremendous generosity. We support more than 300 children and young people and every penny raised helps us deliver our services throughout North Derbyshire. We are always in need of funds to run our activities and every donation is greatly appreciated.”

Belmayne has selected two new charities to benefit from the money raised by its foundation this year. They are Derbyshire Carers Association, which supports unpaid carers looking after a family member, partner or friend and the Peak District’s Edale Mountain Rescue, one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in the country.

Belmayne partner, Ben Smalley, co-ordinates the firm’s charity work. He added: “It has been a pleasure working with Fairplay and The Just Good Friends Club for the last 12 months. We have seen first-hand what excellent work they do and we hope our donations will make a real difference to the local families they support. We’re now looking forward to forging equally close links with this year’s charities and involving our team in a new round of fundraising activities.”

For more information about the work of the Belmayne Foundation: telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.

Related topics:North Derbyshire