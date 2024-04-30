Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Bell-A-Peal’ fundraiser on Saturday, May 11, will see ringers from across the country head to all the churches in the district with more than five bells in their towers.

People are encouraged to attend the event, which starts at St Giles church in Killamarsh at 9am with the last bells being rung at All Saints church in Ashover from 5.30pm.

Churches in Eckington, Dronfield, Old Brampton, Wingerworth, Heath, North Wingfield, Clay Cross, Morton, Shirland and Brackenfield will also be taking part.

Martin Thacker, chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council, with bellringers who will be supporting the Bell A-Peal in aid of Ashgate Hospice on May 11.

Organiser Sue Hall, from the Derby Diocesan Association of Church Bell Ringers, said: “Ringers from near and far will be coming to ring the bells, so it will be a fantastic occasion and an opportunity to meet ringing friends from all over the country.

“At each tower people can listen to a variety of different pieces of ringing and pop a donation in a hospice collection tin.

“Everyone is welcome to go and hear the bells, and donations to the hospice are welcome where and when the bells are ringing.”

Each tower is expected to have bells ringing for more than an hour at a time.

The event is being held as part of the chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Martin Thacker’s civic year charity appeal. He is supporting Ashgate after choosing the hospice as his charity of the year.

There will be a café at Old Brampton schoolroom from 10.30am to 12.45pm selling drinks, cakes and lunch snacks, while drinks are also available at Killamarsh, Clay Cross and Brackenfield.

Rachel Broughton, senior corporate and community fundraiser at Ashgate Hospice, said: “The fundraiser is a fantastic way to bring communities together whilst helping fund vital palliative and end of life care for families across the district.

“We’d be so grateful if you’d consider popping by your local church to support the ringers and the hospice during the day. We hope to see you there!”

Find out more about the Bell-A-Peal opening day on the The Derby Diocesan Association of Church Bell Ringers’ website.