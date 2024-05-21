Councillor Martin Thacker, who chairs North East Derbyshire District Council and his consort Jean Spencer visited 13 towers that participated in the Bell A-Peal across the area covered by the local authority. Coun Thacker had a go at ringing at Eckington, Wingerworth and Stonebroom.

Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, also tried his hand at bell ringing in Wingerworth and enjoyed a cake at Old Brampton.

Bells weighing nearly a ton and the little bells of a campanile were rung by supporters from as far as Kent, Northumberland and South Wales.

More than 120 bell ringers and helpers supported the day as did numerous visitors who enjoyed hearing the bells ringing and tucking into the refreshments.Several towers made the most of the lovely weather, turning it into a broader community event, with sales of plants, books and more.

The following day was Bell Sunday, a worldwide celebration of bells and bellringing. Old Brampton Church held a special Bell Sunday service to mark the end of their Big Bells' Centenary Year.

1 . Bell A-peal for Ashgate Hospice Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire and Martin Thacker, chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council, ring the bells at All Saints Church, Wingerworth. Photo: Paul Truscott Photo Sales

2 . Bell A-peal for Ashgate Hospice Bell-ringers at St Peter and Paul, Eckington. Photo: Paul Truscott Photo Sales

3 . Bell A-peal for Ashgate Hospice Bell ringers at Shirland had an enjoyable time. Photo: Lynne Biggin Photo Sales

4 . Bell A-peal for Ashgate Hospice Coun Thacker and his consort Jean Spencer ring the bells at St Peter and Paul's Church in Old Brampton. Photo: Paul Truscott Photo Sales