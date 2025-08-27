Owners of a bar in a north Derbyshire town’s conservation area are seeking planning consent for a beer garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for the rear of The Underdog on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield requires change of use permission for the concrete hardstanding site which is currently used as a car park.

An application by Mrs N. Sweeney-Ward proposes to use the space for outdoor seating/drinking and as a delivery and storage area. A heritage statement in support of the application to North East Derbyshire District Council said that the tables and chairs would be removed when not in use and safely stored away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the courtyard would be via existing stone steps from Chesterfield Road and the area would be shielded by existing buildings. The bar currently has no external space to sit outdoors.

The owners of The Underdog bar on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield want to change hardstanding at the rear of the building into a beer garden.

The statement said: “We feel that the proposals would help underpin The Underdog business by ensuring greater flexibility and being able to offer an outdoor seating area to enjoy the weather when necessary. With no alteration proposed to the existing area we are confident that the site will remain to sit comfortably within the Conservation Area.

"Care, consideration and consultation have been a main priority to ensure the proposals do not upset the existing design ethos of the area. In our considered opinion we feel the proposals are not intrusive to the existing architecture and indeed fit comfortably with the surrounding area and adjacent properties.”

The Underdog opened in September 2019 and has gone from strength to strength. “The owners of The Underdog are ex military and understand the nature of collaboration,” the statement commented. “Whilst looking to expand their business they have already engaged with the local neighbours and the Civic Society so to understand and rectify any concerns raised.”