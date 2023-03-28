Beauty pageant winner shaves hair to raise funds for Chesterfield food bank and homeless youngsters
A Chesterfield-based beauty pageant winner has had her hair shaved to support struggling families and youngsters during the cost of living crisis.
Sharon Matthews, 62, from Chesterfield, won a title during Miss United Kingdom Endeavour finals last autumn.
The beauty pageant empowers people of all ages and genders by supporting their efforts towards a crown while helping to raise funds for good causes.
Sharon won the Overall Charity category after she decided to sleep rough in Chesterfield town centre last August to raise funds for STREETZ cic, an organisation supporting people aged 16-23 who were forced to sleep rough on the streets.
Sharon traveled to Miss Valentine Charity Pageant held in Warrington, on Sunday, March 26 and collected £250 just in a few hours.
She will share donations between STREETZ cic and Gussie’s Kitchen – a local food bank that also serves meals for struggling people.
Sharon said: “Shaving my hair is something that I've always thought about but hesitated.
“A lot of pageant community do competitions, pet competitions, online tombolas but I just think having my head shaved would have a bigger impact.”
Located at St Augustines Road, Gussie’s Kitchen is run entirely by volunteers.
Sharon, who was born and raised in Chesterfield, added: “I chose to have my hair shaved at Miss Valentine Charity Pageant because I knew a lot of my pageant community will be there and I will have their support. They are all amazing and like a family to me.”
Anyone who attended the event was able to shave a bit of Sharon’s hair.
Sharon said: “Everyone who wanted a shave needed to put something in the bucket. Caitlyn Morrison who I met during the Endeavour Pagent was later diagnosed with jelly legs due to her anxiety and struggled to walk.
"I told her that if she gets better and gets back to walking, she will have a shave of my hair. It motivated her and now she is walking again! That’s why she was first to shave my hair.”
Anyone who wants to support Sharon’s fundraiser can still donate via her Paypal account at [email protected]