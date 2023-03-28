Sharon Matthews, 62, from Chesterfield, won a title during Miss United Kingdom Endeavour finals last autumn.

The beauty pageant empowers people of all ages and genders by supporting their efforts towards a crown while helping to raise funds for good causes.

Sharon won the Overall Charity category after she decided to sleep rough in Chesterfield town centre last August to raise funds for STREETZ cic, an organisation supporting people aged 16-23 who were forced to sleep rough on the streets.

Sharon Matthews, 62, from Chesterfield, who won a title during Miss United Kingdom Endeavour finals last autumn, had her hair shaved last weekend in a bid to raise funds to help others. Caitlyn Morrison, who Sharon met during the Endeavour Pagent, shaved the first bit of her hair.

Sharon traveled to Miss Valentine Charity Pageant held in Warrington, on Sunday, March 26 and collected £250 just in a few hours.

She will share donations between STREETZ cic and Gussie’s Kitchen – a local food bank that also serves meals for struggling people.

Sharon said: “Shaving my hair is something that I've always thought about but hesitated.

“A lot of pageant community do competitions, pet competitions, online tombolas but I just think having my head shaved would have a bigger impact.”

Sharon said she was 'scared but excited' before having her hair shaved.

Located at St Augustines Road, Gussie’s Kitchen is run entirely by volunteers.

Sharon, who was born and raised in Chesterfield, added: “I chose to have my hair shaved at Miss Valentine Charity Pageant because I knew a lot of my pageant community will be there and I will have their support. They are all amazing and like a family to me.”

Anyone who attended the event was able to shave a bit of Sharon’s hair.

Sharon said: “Everyone who wanted a shave needed to put something in the bucket. Caitlyn Morrison who I met during the Endeavour Pagent was later diagnosed with jelly legs due to her anxiety and struggled to walk.

"I told her that if she gets better and gets back to walking, she will have a shave of my hair. It motivated her and now she is walking again! That’s why she was first to shave my hair.”

Anyone who wants to support Sharon’s fundraiser can still donate via her Paypal account at [email protected]

Sharon said she was driven to shave her hair to help local families who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

