Beauty event held at Chesterfield Boots store raises thousands of pounds for Ashgate Hospice

Staff at Boots on Low Pavement invited customers to attend the event on Tuesday in celebration of the new and improved beauty hall which opened at store last year.

Described as a ‘great big party’, the evening featured a range of beauty demonstrations and treatments such as hand massages courtesy of students at White Rose College.

Customers were also given exclusive offers to encourage them to explore the wide range of brands available at Boots including Liz Earle, Nars and Fenty.

Lynn Jones, community relations support at Ashgate Hospice, being presented with a cheque of money raised from the Boots Chesterfield event - which was matched by the company. Pictured alongside customer advisor Christine Green and assistant beauty manager Joanna Proll.

Speaking of the event, assistant beauty manager Joanna Proll said: “We’ve all got connections with Ashgate Hospice and people that have used that service so we thought it’d be great to sell tickets, raise funds for Ashgate Hospice and do a presentation on the night.

“We also wanted customers to have a great shopping experience whilst discovering the brands, products, services and teams we have in store.”

A total of 197 tickets were sold, raising £591 to support the vital work of Ashgate Hospice which was then matched with an additional £500 from Boots and a cheque was presented to charity representatives shortly after the event began.

Hand massages were just one of the beauty treatments on offer during the event at Boots Chesterfield, courtesy of students at White Rose College

However further fundraising activities held during the evening, such as raffles and tombolas, helped garner an additional £1,108 – bringing the grand total raised for Ashgate to £2,200.

Ms Proll praised White Rose College, as well as other community shops including Cafe Nelly and Tesco, for their support for the event.