Beautiful floral display transforms ornate fountain - which had been empty and closed off in Derbyshire park

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
A fountain in a popular Derbyshire park has been transformed into a colourful centrepiece – after being filled with flowers.

A new fountain flowerbed has been created in Eastwood Park, Hasland and photographer Nick Rhodes has submitted this photo showing the beautiful display.

After many years as a water fountain more recently it has been empty and fenced off. Previously Eastwood Park friends had expressed concerns about the well-known feature being neglected after it had been out of use and left full of debris. In 2021 it was 'decommissioned' because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now converted it into a stunning flower bed.

The new fountain flowerbed, created in Eastwood park.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

After many years as a water fountain, more recently it has been empty and fenced off.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

