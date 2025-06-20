Beautiful floral display transforms ornate fountain - which had been empty and closed off in Derbyshire park

A new fountain flowerbed has been created in Eastwood Park, Hasland and photographer Nick Rhodes has submitted this photo showing the beautiful display.
After many years as a water fountain more recently it has been empty and fenced off. Previously Eastwood Park friends had expressed concerns about the well-known feature being neglected after it had been out of use and left full of debris. In 2021 it was 'decommissioned' because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chesterfield Borough Council has now converted it into a stunning flower bed.