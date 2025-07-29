A beautician who wishes to diversify into holistic health treatments is seeking planning permission to base her new business in a garden summerhouse.

Mrs S. Ingers-Wright has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for change of use consent for the building which was constructed in her rear garden at Church Lane, North Wingfield in 2024.

A supporting statement from Charlotte Stainton of Stainton Planning consultancy business reports: “The proposal is for the change of use of the existing summerhouse to a holistic health hut which will deliver various treatments comprising: massages, reflexology, foot health (nail care, hard skin and corn removal), nutrition advice for weight loss, weight gain and healthy eating, and skin health including facial waxing.

"The applicant currently runs a beauty business in Clay Cross but following various health issues, can no longer drive, now needs to scale back the number of hours they work and wishes to diversify into holistic health treatments rather than beauty.

“There will be one part-time ‘employee’, which is the applicant who lives at number 63 and will be operating as a sole trader.”

The proposed opening times are Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 8am to 12 noon. Ms Stainton wrote: "In reality, the applicant will only be working approximately ten hours per week due to their health issues, but they require a range of hours to give flexibility for appointment times for their clients. if the council is concerned about this proposal, the above hours are negotiable.

"There will be no more than one client being treated at any one time and the business will operate on an appointment basis only.

“There is space for three vehicles to park on the driveway and the surfaced front garden and vehicles can turn before leaving the property.”

Mr K. Thompson of Church Lane, North Wingfield has objected to the proposal. He wrote to the council, stating: “This is purely a residential area with no businesses operating from a back garden. This business will be within 20 to 30ft from my garden. So any noise, movements, music etc will have a direct impact on my ability to enjoy and relax in my garden. In recent years planning permission has been granted on numerous occasions, until my garden has been surrounded. This is not an application to extend a property or to build a property, this is an application to run a business in a residential area. In short any impact that this business will have is not acceptable or fair.”

Mrs Ingers-Wright and her family have used the summerhouse for home study and as a bar since it was completed in September 2024. The applicant is seeking change of use permission from the council to enable ancillary domestic use and holistic health treatments.