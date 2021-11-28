BBC Weather forecasts snow for Chesterfield
Snow could fall in Chesterfield this afternoon, according to BBC Weather.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:10 am
At 11am on Sunday, this was the forecast from BBC Weather.
1pm: SLEET SHOWERS
2pm: SLEET
3pm: LIGHT SNOW
4pm: HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS
5pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS
However, if you look at the Met Office forecast, no snow is forecast for Chesterfield on Sunday.
People in Chesterfield woke up to some snow on Saturday – it fell heavily in other parts of the county and nine routes remain closed.
According to Derbyshire County Council, there could be further snow in the High Peak area on Sunday.
The Met Office is forecasting light snow for Buxton between noon and 1pm, followed by heavy snow from 2pm to 4pm.