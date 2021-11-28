BBC Weather forecasts snow for Chesterfield

At 11am on Sunday, this was the forecast from BBC Weather.

1pm: SLEET SHOWERS

2pm: SLEET

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Chesterfield see more snow?

3pm: LIGHT SNOW

4pm: HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS

5pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

However, if you look at the Met Office forecast, no snow is forecast for Chesterfield on Sunday.

People in Chesterfield woke up to some snow on Saturday – it fell heavily in other parts of the county and nine routes remain closed.

According to Derbyshire County Council, there could be further snow in the High Peak area on Sunday.