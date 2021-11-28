BBC Weather forecasts snow for Chesterfield

Snow could fall in Chesterfield this afternoon, according to BBC Weather.

By Michael Broomhead
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:10 am

At 11am on Sunday, this was the forecast from BBC Weather.

1pm: SLEET SHOWERS

2pm: SLEET

Will Chesterfield see more snow?

3pm: LIGHT SNOW

4pm: HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS

5pm: LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

However, if you look at the Met Office forecast, no snow is forecast for Chesterfield on Sunday.

People in Chesterfield woke up to some snow on Saturday – it fell heavily in other parts of the county and nine routes remain closed.

According to Derbyshire County Council, there could be further snow in the High Peak area on Sunday.

The Met Office is forecasting light snow for Buxton between noon and 1pm, followed by heavy snow from 2pm to 4pm.

