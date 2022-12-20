Elaine Crick and Julia Slate, better known to television and radio audiences as the Potty Plotters, heard about the plight of the Starkholmes Allotment Association (SAA) and wanted to ensure they did not miss out on all the nutritious grub that members had worked hard to cultivate throughout the year.

On Monday, December 12, allotment holders found that that the landowner had erected metal barriers at the entrance – although a court decision on the dispute is not expected until January.

Elaine said: “To do this a week before Christmas, when all the winter vegetables are now going to rot in the ground, is wrong. Many people are affected by the cost-of-living crisis and need their own homegrown food now more than ever.”

Potty Plotters Elaine Crick, second left, and Julia Slater, third right, with members of the Starkholmes Allotment Association.

Julia added: “We wanted to show our support by sharing our excess winter vegetables with them, that’s what humans do.”

The fresh produce has been donated by neighbours from the Plotters’ own allotment, and distributed to those in need among their Matlock counterparts and the community beyond.

A spokesperson for the Starkholmes allotment management committee said: “We’re really touched by this kind gesture from the Potty Plotters and their friends. Potty Plotters have been amazingly supportive to SAA over the past 12 months.

“We’re looking forward to eating the veggies and have donated some of them to Jigsaw FoodBank who told us that fresh fruit and vegetables always form part of their food parcels, so the contribution was much appreciated.”

Some of the vegetables have been donated on to Jigsaw Foodbank for the benefit of Matlock households going hungry.

After more than 100 years of careful tending by the local community, allotment holders were initially ordered to vacate the site by September 29 but managed to stave off eviction with a last ditch legal challenge supported by town and district councils and a community crowdfunding appeal.

A notice on the barriers states that allotment holders’ tenancy has been “forfeited by its landlord and freeholder Brian Edward Newton who has now taken possession”, which Mr Newton has claimed is on account of unpaid rent – though SAA maintains that rent has been paid as usual up to March 24, 2023.