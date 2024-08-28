The Antiques Roadshow filmed at the historic site on May 28 and the show will be televised on September 1 at 8pm.

The episode will feature a fascinating and eclectic array of items and stories from the unveiling of a rare silverware collection hidden away for half a century, to a plate with a Picasso design from the South of France.

Viewers will be intrigued by the discovery of a garden gnome and a 100-year-old bar of chocolate.

Meanwhile, Fiona Bruce delves into the rich history of our 18C Cromford Mills, the world’s first successful waterpower cotton spinning mill, and traces the roots of the Industrial Revolution.

In this episode, Fiona visits Cromford Canal and meets Adrian Overton, one of our tenants and a passionate horologist, who shares his timeless love for clocks.

The event was a resounding success with over 2,500 visitors gathering at Cromford Mills to take part of this well-loved show and to have their cherished antiques valued by the show’s expert team.

Éilis Scott, CEO of the Arkwright Society commented: “The day was truly memorable, and a big thank you to the BBC for their exceptional collaboration.

"Working with their crew and presenters was a real pleasure. I’m deeply grateful to our staff, volunteers and everyone who helped with the planning and delivery. It’s fantastic that we could host such a significant event and showcase Cromford Mills against the backdrop of our new waterwheel. I look forward to more events like this in the future. This is what Cromford Mills is all about – bringing people together and celebrating our amazing heritage.”

Watch out for two more episodes which will be broadcast over the coming months.

