BBC One suspends regular programming as concerns grow over Queen's health

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is said to be ‘comfortable’ at Balmoral Castle where she remains under medical supervision this afternoon (September 8).

All four of her children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – are either with her or are making their way to the Scottish estate, as are Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex are also rushing to her bedside, however the Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in school.

The doctors of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, are "concerned" about her health and "have recommended that she be placed under medical supervision" at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, Buckingham Palace said on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC began reporting the news shortly before 1pm but has since confirmed it will be the sole focus of coverage until 6pm this evening, when the BBC News at Six will air as scheduled.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace today read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The annoucement comes after the monarch, 96, missed a virtual meeting with her Privy Council on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest.

Increasingly in frail health, she met the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday.