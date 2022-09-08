BBC One suspends regular programming as concerns grow over Queen's health
BBC One has suspended all regular programming in light of news that the Queen is under medical supervision amid concern for her health.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is said to be ‘comfortable’ at Balmoral Castle where she remains under medical supervision this afternoon (September 8).
All four of her children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – are either with her or are making their way to the Scottish estate, as are Prince William and Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex are also rushing to her bedside, however the Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in school.
The BBC began reporting the news shortly before 1pm but has since confirmed it will be the sole focus of coverage until 6pm this evening, when the BBC News at Six will air as scheduled.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace today read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
The annoucement comes after the monarch, 96, missed a virtual meeting with her Privy Council on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest.
Increasingly in frail health, she met the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday.
It was the first time the Queen has ushered in a new political era at the estate, rather than at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle as previously seen.