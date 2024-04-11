Barn conversion plan for Green Belt site in Derbyshire is rejected by council
A couple’s plans to convert a barn into a house have been thwarted by a local authority.
Mr and Mrs Measures have been refused planning permission to carry out the conversion at 38 Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor.
Amber Valley Borough Council planners turned down their application on the grounds that it would be harmful to the openness and function of the Green Belt. The ruling says that no very special circumstances have been demonstrated to justify a departure from Green Belt policy.
