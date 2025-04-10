Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pop-up retail outlet has opened in the former Marks and Spencer building in Chesterfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, which has Bargain Store written above the door, is operating in the premises on High Street.

Staff at the store informed the Derbyshire Times it is a pop-up shop and was due to be there for a few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year ago the building was up for rent and had been empty for 18 months after Marks and Spencer relocated to the Ravenside Retail Park.

Attempts by the Derbyshire Times to find out who now owns the building have so far drawn a blank.