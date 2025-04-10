Bargain store moves into old Marks & Spencer building in Chesterfield town centre
The business, which has Bargain Store written above the door, is operating in the premises on High Street.
Staff at the store informed the Derbyshire Times it is a pop-up shop and was due to be there for a few months.
A year ago the building was up for rent and had been empty for 18 months after Marks and Spencer relocated to the Ravenside Retail Park.
Attempts by the Derbyshire Times to find out who now owns the building have so far drawn a blank.
