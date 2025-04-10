Bargain store moves into old Marks & Spencer building in Chesterfield town centre

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pop-up retail outlet has opened in the former Marks and Spencer building in Chesterfield town centre.

The business, which has Bargain Store written above the door, is operating in the premises on High Street.

Staff at the store informed the Derbyshire Times it is a pop-up shop and was due to be there for a few months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A year ago the building was up for rent and had been empty for 18 months after Marks and Spencer relocated to the Ravenside Retail Park.

Attempts by the Derbyshire Times to find out who now owns the building have so far drawn a blank.

Related topics:Derbyshire TimesChesterfieldMarks & Spencer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice