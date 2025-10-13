Bar near Chesterfield with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

A bar with a one-out-of-five hygiene score is among Derbyshire food venues which have recently received new food hygiene ratings.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is a list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, shops, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

Smith's Creamland Ices Factory at High Street in Clay Cross has been given a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on September 16.

2. Smith's Creamland Ices Factory, Clay Cross - five-star hygiene rating

Smith's Creamland Ices Factory at High Street in Clay Cross has been given a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on September 16. Photo: Google

Classic Canton, a takeaway at Nottingham Road in Somercotes offering classic Canton Chinese, Cantonese & Peking cuisine was visited by food hygiene inspectors on September 18. The venue has received a food hygiene rating of five following the inspection.

3. Classic Canton, Somercotes - five-star hygiene rating

Classic Canton, a takeaway at Nottingham Road in Somercotes offering classic Canton Chinese, Cantonese & Peking cuisine was visited by food hygiene inspectors on September 18. The venue has received a food hygiene rating of five following the inspection. Photo: Google

Castle Street Café, which opened its doors at Castle Street in Bolsover in August, had its first food hygiene inspection on September 16. The venue has received the highest possible rating of five.

4. Castle Street Café, Bolsover - five-star hygiene rating

Castle Street Café, which opened its doors at Castle Street in Bolsover in August, had its first food hygiene inspection on September 16. The venue has received the highest possible rating of five. Photo: Castle Street Café

