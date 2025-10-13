Bar near Chesterfield with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is a list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, shops, cafés and more.

1 . Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire A Derbyshire bar has recently received a one-star food hygiene rating. Photo: Food Standards Agency Photo Sales

2 . Smith's Creamland Ices Factory, Clay Cross - five-star hygiene rating Smith's Creamland Ices Factory at High Street in Clay Cross has been given a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on September 16. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Classic Canton, Somercotes - five-star hygiene rating Classic Canton, a takeaway at Nottingham Road in Somercotes offering classic Canton Chinese, Cantonese & Peking cuisine was visited by food hygiene inspectors on September 18. The venue has received a food hygiene rating of five following the inspection. Photo: Google Photo Sales