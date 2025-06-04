Banksy artworks saved from destruction estimated to raise six-figure sums at Derbyshire auction house

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Original works by Banksy – including two pieces that were saved from destruction – are expected to raise six figure sums when they go under the hammer of a Derbyshire auctioneer.

They include DJ on a Cloud (1999), a rare early piece by the elusive street artist, which was rescued from being thrown out when a shop in Bath was cleared. Two Rats with Saw (2003), was similarly spared from the scrap heap. Both pieces have since gone on to tour the world and will now be offered for public sale for the first time.

The three works up for sale, including Family Target (2003), have been consigned to Hansons Auctioneers by leading street art collector John Brandler, John said: “They very nearly disappeared forever. Instead, they’re now part of modern art history.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three pieces have featured in major global exhibitions from Rome and Palermo to New York’s Bowery and Broadway between 2019 and 2023.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson with Banksy's Family Target which is estimated to raise £350,000-£450,000 at auction on June 13 (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)Auctioneer Charles Hanson with Banksy's Family Target which is estimated to raise £350,000-£450,000 at auction on June 13 (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)
Auctioneer Charles Hanson with Banksy's Family Target which is estimated to raise £350,000-£450,000 at auction on June 13 (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

Anonymous British artist and political activist Banksy is renowned for his stencil-based street art that is often laced with satire and social commentary. His work has appeared on buildings, bridges and public spaces worldwide.

DJ on a Cloud and Family Target are each estimated to raise £350,000 to £450,000 at auction. Two Rats with Saw is estimated to fetch £145,000 to £165,000.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “These are more than artworks - they are survivors, cultural landmarks, and provocations all rolled into one. We’re proud to be offering them to a global audience. Banksy’s work continues to hold a mirror up to society in a way that’s both playful and powerful - and collectors have responded to that message in extraordinary ways.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These three important works will be sold as part of a 20th Century, Modern Art & Design Auction on June 13 at Hansons Auctioneers Derbyshire saleroom in Etwall, with bidding available worldwide online and in person.

Related topics:BanksyDerbyshireCharles Hanson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice