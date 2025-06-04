Original works by Banksy – including two pieces that were saved from destruction – are expected to raise six figure sums when they go under the hammer of a Derbyshire auctioneer.

They include DJ on a Cloud (1999), a rare early piece by the elusive street artist, which was rescued from being thrown out when a shop in Bath was cleared. Two Rats with Saw (2003), was similarly spared from the scrap heap. Both pieces have since gone on to tour the world and will now be offered for public sale for the first time.

The three works up for sale, including Family Target (2003), have been consigned to Hansons Auctioneers by leading street art collector John Brandler, John said: “They very nearly disappeared forever. Instead, they’re now part of modern art history.”

All three pieces have featured in major global exhibitions from Rome and Palermo to New York’s Bowery and Broadway between 2019 and 2023.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson with Banksy's Family Target which is estimated to raise £350,000-£450,000 at auction on June 13 (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

Anonymous British artist and political activist Banksy is renowned for his stencil-based street art that is often laced with satire and social commentary. His work has appeared on buildings, bridges and public spaces worldwide.

DJ on a Cloud and Family Target are each estimated to raise £350,000 to £450,000 at auction. Two Rats with Saw is estimated to fetch £145,000 to £165,000.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “These are more than artworks - they are survivors, cultural landmarks, and provocations all rolled into one. We’re proud to be offering them to a global audience. Banksy’s work continues to hold a mirror up to society in a way that’s both playful and powerful - and collectors have responded to that message in extraordinary ways.”

These three important works will be sold as part of a 20th Century, Modern Art & Design Auction on June 13 at Hansons Auctioneers Derbyshire saleroom in Etwall, with bidding available worldwide online and in person.