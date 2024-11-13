Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new banking hub is proposed for a Derbyshire town in premises formerly occupied by a bank.

Planning applications have been submitted to Bolsover District Council seeking permission for a new shop frontage, air conditioning condenser and signage at 102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook. The building was occupied by Lloyds Bank until May this year when the branch closed down after reaching the end of its lease term.

The proposal by Cash Access UK Ltd is to alter the ground floor of the building to create the banking hub. The first and second floor would be part of the hub but be unoccupied. Existing ATM machines would be removed and windows installed.

Cash Access UK Ltd is a not for profit company set up by banks and building societies to enable customers to draw cash, make deposits and access basic banking services.