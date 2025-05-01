Bank holiday weekend fun for families in Derbyshire with 10 big attractions during early May 2025

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:57 BST
A long weekend is on its way and while we can’t bank on the weather remaining sunny and hot, there will be some great things to see and do in Derbyshire.

From celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day to food and art events, there is plenty going on across the county over the three-day break from work and school.

Will these attractions put a spring in your step during the first bank holiday weekend in May?

Dress up as a princess or a pirate for the Gulliver's Kingdom themed weekend, Transformers fans can meet Optimus Prime and Bumblebee at Matlock Farm Park and there's a Fairy Queen waiting to greet families visiting Crich Tramway Village.

1.

A Spitfire flypast promises to be a high spot of the annual Bolsover Blitz on May 3 which marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The flypast will take place at 1.43pm as part of day of vintage attractions including re-enactors, wartime vehicles, live entertainment from Lahdidahs, The Rockabilly Dolls, Zakk Dienn and Laurel and Hardy lookalikes, period clothing stalls and a penny arcade. Bolsover Blitz runs from 10am until 4pm (photo: Getty Images/Finnbarr Webster)

2. Bolsover

Tideswell Food Festival will be a big draw for foodies on May 3 when dozens of stalls showcasing the very best of Peak District produce will line the streets. In addition to the food stalls, there will be a makers' market with handmade crafts, ranging from pottery and textiles to jewellery and homewares.

3. Tideswell

Families will be enchanted when they visit Crich Tramway Village for a Magical May event which features a fairy trail, a Fairy Queen, wand-making, owl encounters and a magic show on May 4 and 5. Celebrate May Day on May 5 with a chance to have a go at maypole dancing. .Live folk music entertainment will be supplied by The Boot Hill Toe Tappers on Sunday and Malin Hill on Monday. For tickets go to www.tramway.co.uk

4. Crich

