Bank holiday weekend fun for families in Derbyshire with 10 big attractions during early May 2025

4 . Crich

Families will be enchanted when they visit Crich Tramway Village for a Magical May event which features a fairy trail, a Fairy Queen, wand-making, owl encounters and a magic show on May 4 and 5. Celebrate May Day on May 5 with a chance to have a go at maypole dancing. .Live folk music entertainment will be supplied by The Boot Hill Toe Tappers on Sunday and Malin Hill on Monday. For tickets go to www.tramway.co.uk Photo: Submitted