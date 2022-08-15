Bands let it shine to celebrate the life of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks in 8-hour festival

Shinefest was held in honour of young Chesterfield woman Gracie, as one of her last wishes was to watch a live gig after the pandemic restrictions lifted.

Tracey Leeds, a friend of Gracie, and Mark Hewitt organised the eight-hour festival at New Whittington Social Club on Saturday.

Mark said: “The day couldn't have gone better. We had the weather on our side and the support we received from Gracie’s parents and family (who were in attendance) was very heartfelt and humbling.

"Gracie’s family have expressed deep gratitude for the bands which played; The Grace, The Suffrajetz, Sound Thieves, Blacktop Sliders, Escape Plan, The Shoals and Take The Seven,

“Every band sounded fantastic. A massive thank you to all the bands who played the event, they all dedicated their time for free for which I’ll be eternally grateful. Many thanks to our great sound crew Matt Goodall and Sean Rowe.

"The venue was very busy but very well managed by Tammy Carpenter and the team from the club.

"The public support was fantastic. Everyone in attendance had a great day.

"I'm sure Gracie was rocking with us all from above.”

Gracie, 23, who lived in Old Whittington, is believed to have been killed by a former colleague, Michael Sellars, while attending to her horse in Duckmanton in June last year. Mr Sellars’ body was later found in a nearby field.

Shinefest raised £390 towards the upkeep of Gracie’s beloved horse Paddy.

