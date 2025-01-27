Bakewell Tart Shop offers Valentine sweethearts a memorable way to say 'I love you'
The Bakewell Tart Shop is offering personalised Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts. Each tart is crafted using the only authentic, original Bakewell Tart recipe, which only two people currently have access to.
Customers can add their own personal message, up to 20 characters, or choose from classic Valentine’s messages to make each tart a true reflection of their affection. They could even turn it into a ‘proposal’ tart! The tarts cost £18.65 each.
Duncan Kirk, managing director and owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop at 18 Matlock Street, Bakewell said: “More people are looking for thoughtful alternatives to flowers, and our personalised Valentine’s Bakewell Tarts make a perfect choice. They’re a sweet and memorable way to say ‘I love you,’ and something you can enjoy together—or perhaps have to keep a close eye on if your loved one has a sweet tooth!”
The shop’s Valentine special consists of a crisp pastry shell, a layer of sweet jam, frangipane filling, icing, and topped with a signature cherry. The unique "wet mix" results in a wonderfully moist and flavourful tart. Personalised tarts are available to order online at www.bakewelltarts.co.uk.
