Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sweet-hearted suitors can show their love this Valentine’s Day by treating their partner to a specially decorated Bakewell Tart from the place where they have been made for more than a century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bakewell Tart Shop is offering personalised Iced Cherry Bakewell Tarts. Each tart is crafted using the only authentic, original Bakewell Tart recipe, which only two people currently have access to.

Customers can add their own personal message, up to 20 characters, or choose from classic Valentine’s messages to make each tart a true reflection of their affection. They could even turn it into a ‘proposal’ tart! The tarts cost £18.65 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Kirk, managing director and owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop at 18 Matlock Street, Bakewell said: “More people are looking for thoughtful alternatives to flowers, and our personalised Valentine’s Bakewell Tarts make a perfect choice. They’re a sweet and memorable way to say ‘I love you,’ and something you can enjoy together—or perhaps have to keep a close eye on if your loved one has a sweet tooth!”

Present your Valentine's sweetheart with a decorated Bakewell tart.

The shop’s Valentine special consists of a crisp pastry shell, a layer of sweet jam, frangipane filling, icing, and topped with a signature cherry. The unique "wet mix" results in a wonderfully moist and flavourful tart. Personalised tarts are available to order online at www.bakewelltarts.co.uk.