Bakewell market cancelled due to safety concerns as strong winds set to batter Derbyshire
Derbyshire Dales District Council has decided to cancel today’s stall market in Bakewell due to strong wind.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The decision was announced as a yellow weather warning is in place across Derbyshire today – with winds expected to reach speeds up to 45mph.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “With gusts of 45mph+ forecast for today we've reluctantly had to take the decision to cancel our scheduled Monday stall market in Bakewell.
"Apologies, but, as always, the safety of everyone involved is our priority.”
The market is set to return as usual next Monday (April 22).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.