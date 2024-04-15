Bakewell market cancelled due to safety concerns as strong winds set to batter Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision was announced as a yellow weather warning is in place across Derbyshire today – with winds expected to reach speeds up to 45mph.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “With gusts of 45mph+ forecast for today we've reluctantly had to take the decision to cancel our scheduled Monday stall market in Bakewell.

"Apologies, but, as always, the safety of everyone involved is our priority.”