Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lone piper will play a lament as Britain’s poshest train pulls out of Derby and Chesterfield stations next month.

He will be seeing off the Northern Belle as it takes champagne-sipping passengers for a slap-up day out to Edinburgh.

It is just one of the luxurious touches to travelling on the 1930s Pullman-style train, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip on Wednesday, September 4, includes an optional tour of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith.

A lone piper will play a lament as Britain’s poshest train pulls out of Derby and Chesterfield stations next month.

Tickets sold out weeks ago despite costing £440 each. Passengers will get a three-course brunch on the way to Scotland, followed by a slap-up six-course dinner with wine during the journey home.

A spokesman said: “It is always worth checking for last-minute cancellations. We will squeeze you on board if we can."

While they dine, passengers will be serenaded by onboard musicians while a conjuror wanders through the carriages to add an extra touch of magic to the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who do miss the train, the Northern Belle will be making another trip to Edinburgh from Derby on November 22.

This trip featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys programme, when actor Bill Nighy raved over the Northern Belle, describing it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

Finally, in December, there will be a seven-course Christmas Lunch Special from the city.

Prices on the Northern Belle start at £295. For further details see www.northernbelle.co.uk