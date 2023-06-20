This year’s protest will be held in Chesterfield at noon on Sunday, July 16 – with a walk around the town, leaflets distribution, and badgers representations planned. The two-hour-long demonstration organsied by Derbyshire Against The Cull is set to be ‘family friendly’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Against The Cull said: “It's that time of year again when we're getting busy, checking on setts, logging badger activity, planning training days, demos and meetings.

Culling will start in the majority of Derbyshire in early September, and before then we have lots of work to do. We are always looking for new members, to help us protect badgers, so we are running a sett survey training day on Sunday.”

Sett Survey Training Day will be held this Sunday, June 25, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. It will involve a walk around woods and fields, checking setts and spotting badger signs – with a pint in a pub planned afterwards.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Against The Cull added: “Join us on our training day to learn about badgers, and how to protect them from culling. Meet some DATC members, and have a nice walk in the woods.”