News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Badger cull protest set for Chesterfield ahead of Derbyshire cull season

The date has been announced for Derbyshire Against The Cull Demonstration in Chesterfield next month – as the group is looking for new members.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

This year’s protest will be held in Chesterfield at noon on Sunday, July 16 – with a walk around the town, leaflets distribution, and badgers representations planned. The two-hour-long demonstration organsied by Derbyshire Against The Cull is set to be ‘family friendly’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Against The Cull said: “It's that time of year again when we're getting busy, checking on setts, logging badger activity, planning training days, demos and meetings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Culling will start in the majority of Derbyshire in early September, and before then we have lots of work to do. We are always looking for new members, to help us protect badgers, so we are running a sett survey training day on Sunday.”

This year’s protest will be held in Chesterfield at noon on Sunday, July 16 – with a walk around the town, leaflets distribution, and badgers representations planned. The two-hour-long demonstration organsied by Derbyshire Against The Cull is set to be ‘family friendly’.This year’s protest will be held in Chesterfield at noon on Sunday, July 16 – with a walk around the town, leaflets distribution, and badgers representations planned. The two-hour-long demonstration organsied by Derbyshire Against The Cull is set to be ‘family friendly’.
This year’s protest will be held in Chesterfield at noon on Sunday, July 16 – with a walk around the town, leaflets distribution, and badgers representations planned. The two-hour-long demonstration organsied by Derbyshire Against The Cull is set to be ‘family friendly’.
Most Popular

Sett Survey Training Day will be held this Sunday, June 25, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. It will involve a walk around woods and fields, checking setts and spotting badger signs – with a pint in a pub planned afterwards.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Against The Cull added: “Join us on our training day to learn about badgers, and how to protect them from culling. Meet some DATC members, and have a nice walk in the woods.”

Anyone insterested in training day or joining Derbyshire Against The Cull is asked to contact the group via Facebook, Instagram, or via email at [email protected]

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldInstagramFacebook