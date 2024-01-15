Fischers Baslow Hall will launch a new champagne bar in early summer 2024.

Fischer’s Baslow Hall will be opening a champagne bar this year as part of plans to expand its offering to guests.

Neil Fischer, managing director of the business, said: “We recognise the fundamental importance in investing in our staff and business; we are delighted to announce our partnership in 2024 with LVMH (Möet Hennessy) to launch a new champagne bar on the terrace at Baslow Hall in the early summer, along with an expansion programme to increase our accommodation offer and alfresco dining facilities. These are very exciting times for us all and we are so grateful to all of those who come on this journey with us.”

Fischer’s Baslow Hall attracted several top awards in 2023. The prestigious establishment was awarded the AA Inspectors Choice Award for the third consecutive year and retained its Michelin 2023 status. In the 2023 finals of The Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards, the family owned business was shortlisted in the Taste of the Peak District Award.

Neil said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone here within our Fischer’s family, it is testament to all their hard work, strength, and commitment that we have received this nationwide recognition once again. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are incredibly fortunate to have a passionate and talented team of people here at Fischer’s who literally go above and beyond every day to provide an exemplary service for our visitors from far and wide.

"Our head chef Adam Thackeray and sous chef John Shuttleworth supported by their fabulous kitchen brigade work tirelessly to produce the highest quality sustainable food for miles around, most of which is grown here at Baslow Hall or sourced from local food producers within Derbyshire.”