An award-winning micropub in a north Derbyshire village has been given the green light to stay open an hour longer each day and have outdoor seating.

Adam Taylor, owner of The Pickled Pear at Palterton, applied to Bolsover District Council to extend the opening hours until 11pm and create a small seating area to the side of the pub. The outdoor seating area will be in use from 10am until 9pm seven days a week.

Several letters of support for the proposal were submitted to the council who approved the application on an officer’s recommendation. Dave Kirby of Main Street, Palterton wrote: “The Pickled Pear has been a real boon for the local community since its opening. As a very close neighbour we have never been disturbed due to noise or patrons coming and going, perhaps because the establishment is a community hub first and a place to drink second for many. This application would extend the pub's utility for local people and would be very welcome.”

The Pickled Pear was awarded Chesterfield CAMRA’s Micropub of the Year 2025.

The Pickled Pear has been granted permission for an outdoor seating area and longer opening hours indoors (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

