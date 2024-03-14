To showcase the amazing variety of food and drink in the district, North East Derbyshire District Council has launched its first ever Food and Drink Trail to tie in with English Tourism Week (15-24 March).

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the trail highlights the food and drink venues and makers across NE Derbyshire, that are bursting with flavour, ideas and innovation.

Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio holder for Growth at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “I think people will be surprised by the sheer variety of food and drink businesses we have in the district.

“There are so many delicious eats and treats to discover and they are right here on our doorstep!”

Four skilled and experienced ambassadors will help lead the project - Chris Mapp of the Tickled Trout, Barlow, Mark Aisthorpe of the Bulls Head, Holymoorside, Stephen Thompson of Moss Valley Fine Meats, Norton, and Rowan Adlington of Figaro, Wingerworth.

They are part of 17 businesses to join the trail so far, however it will continue to grow, with the hope of 100 being added by the end of the year.

The project ties in with our Council Plan objective – ‘to help create a place where people enjoy spending time, develop and promote the local ‘offer’, and support existing and new businesses’.

It’s hoped the trail will lead to increased footfall and spend in the district, helping businesses to thrive.

The trail stretches across the district and can be accessed by walking in hub areas such as Clay Cross and via car or public transport in other areas with businesses more spread apart.

All the businesses have been selected for their good reviews, quality and atmosphere.

If you are a food and drink business based in NE Derbyshire and are interested in joining the trail, contact: [email protected]

It’s currently free to join.

Businesses to join so far:

 Stretton Hall Tea Room and Stretton Hall Farm Shop - Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross

 Host - Unit 1, Host Coffee, 13-15 Market St, Clay Cross

 Cup and Saucer - 34 High Street, Clay Cross

 Dronfield Hall Barn - High Street, Dronfield

 Bulls Head - New Road, Holymoorside

 Tickled Trout - 33 Valley Road, Barlow

 Figaro - Allendale Road, Wingerworth

 Red Lion and Peak Edge - Darley Road, Stone Edge

 Devonshire Arms - Lightwood Lane, Middle Handley

 Highfield House - Darley Road, Stonedge

 Moss Valley Fine Meats - Povey Farm, Lightwood Lane, Norton

1 . North East Derbyshire Food and Drink Trail Some of the producers taking part in the North East Derbyshire Food and Drink Trail Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . North East Derbyshire Food and Drink Trail launch Anastasia Sarycheva of Perfect Peaks Patisserie Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . North East Derbyshire Food and Drink trail launch Linda Garnett, of Bear Cool Honey company. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales