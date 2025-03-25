The Devonshire Spa, based out of the Grade II listed Devonshire Dome, has announced it will be closing on March, 31 due to the ‘challenging economic environment’.

An announcement was made by the spa on Tuesday March, 25 stating: “Unfortunately, due to the challenging economic environment the Devonshire Spa will be closed from the 31st March 2025.

“We are sorry to be closing and would like to thank all our customers past and present.

“If you have unused vouchers or credit with us, please do contact us on 01298 338408 as soon as possible, to allow us to process these accordingly.

Award winning Devonshire Spa in Buxton announces shock closure. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Once again thank you for your custom and loyalty over the years.”

The spa played a significant role in teaching and shaping the next generation of spa developers, managers and therapists through courses provided by the University of Derby.

The unique underground spa offered an aromatherapy room, hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room, ice fountain, monsoon shower and reflexology foot baths, which ensured guests could ‘detox and invigorate their entire body from top to toe during their visit’.

In 2018 the spa was named as Rural Wellness Retreat of the Year by Luxury Travel Guide – an international travel publication.

That accolade built on the facility’s growing international success, being crowned the best ‘Luxury Emerging Spa’ in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Spa awards in 2017 and at the time the university said this ‘further reflects the town’s stature as a destination for excellence in the spa and tourism sector’.

The Derbyshire Times is waiting to hear back from the University of Derby regarding the closure.