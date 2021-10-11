If your big day was held at Morley Hayes in the last three months of 1991, then get in touch with the hotel and leisure complex which is toasting ts 30th anniversary this October and wants you to be part of the festivities.

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, said: “We would love to find any married couples who held their wedding receptions at Morley Hayes between October and December 1991, so we can share our special day with them."

The first wedding receptions took place in the barn at Morley Hayes. The complex was granted a licence to host weddings in 1996 and has been hosting wedding ceremonies and wedding breakfasts ever since.

Outdoor weddings can be provided at the award-winning hotel and leisure complex Morley Hayes.

Facilities have expanded significantly over the years with a range of stylish country-inspired suites and outdoor settings.

In 2012, a licence was granted to perform outdoor weddings in a specially constructed wedding dome, situated in the picturesque Morley Hayes gardens. Outdoor venues now also include the Wedding Lodge and the Meadows, where couples can exchange their vows amongst wildflowers with stunning views of the Derbyshire countryside.

Over the last 30 years, Morley Hayes has hosted hundreds of weddings and established a reputation as one of the region’s best wedding venues, winning the title of East Midlands Wedding Venue of the Year several times.