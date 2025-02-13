Award-winning Derbyshire care home built five years ago for £10 million to be sold - despite a protest march and 5,000 people signing petition

An award-winning Derbyshire care home built five years ago for £10 million is to be sold despite a protest march and 5,000 people signing a petition.

Derbyshire County Council leadership is now set to sign off on the sale and potential privatisation of the 40-bed Ada Belfield Centre care home in Belper at a meeting next week (February 20).

Meanwhile, Conservative leaders are also set to close all residential beds at the Staveley Centre care home and Thomas Fields care home in Buxton, converting both facilities to purely offer hospital step-down beds.

Staveley has 32 beds overall and 16 of these are residental, while Thomas Fields has 20 beds and 10 are residential – with 26 public residential beds to be lost between them and a further 40 at Ada Belfield to potentially be run by a private provider instead.

All three changes come off the back of mass opposition raised by members of the public – though primarily aimed at Ada Belfield – including families of existing care home residents, and residents themselves, with the move dubbed a “tragedy” and a “betrayal”.

It also comes after the council approved plans to close eight care homes in November in Ashbourne, Borrowash, Bolsover, Eckington, Long Eaton, Shirebrook, Swadlincote and Swanwick.

Alongside this are the closures of seven care homes in 2022.

Some residents in the care homes now set to be closed had already been moved from the previous batch of care homes closures by the council.

Petitions signed by more than 5,000 people were submitted to the council over the sale and publicly-run closure of the Ada Belfield Centre, which opened in 2020 after costing £10 million of taxpayer money to build.

Last year, Cllr Barry Lewis, Conservative leader of the council, claimed the annual budget for running Ada Belfield was £1.5 million but the “actual” running costs were £2.9 million, which, combined with other issues, resulted in overall losses each year totalling £2 million.

Due to its age and quality, he had said, the council felt it was in a “very strong position” to sell the care home with uninterrupted care to existing residents.

Council papers have not detailed how much money the authority expects to make off the sale of Ada Belfield.

The facility, on the former Thorntons factory site, received a national award in 2022 for its architectural design from RIBA – the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Its adjoining council-run library would not be affected by the plans, the authority confirms.

Around 250 people marched through the streets of Belper in January to oppose the sale, with the care home currently able to accommodate 40 residents

However, councillors are set to approve its advertisement for sale on the open market for eight weeks.

If there are no buyers within this time the council will support residents to find “suitable and reasonable alternative accommodation” elsewhere.

It says the conditions of the sale will be that the private provider has a CQC rating of Good or Outstanding for at least three years on its existing facilities and that it signs a legal agreement ensuring existing residents can continue to stay there at no extra cost.

The firm must also have a “sound financial status”, to be confirmed by the council’s head of finance, while the authority itself makes cutbacks this year of £19 million and faces social care pressures of £80 million.

A council report on the issue says: “Fewer people are choosing, and will choose, to live in traditional residential care in the future as they want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible.

“As people are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible, when people are entering care homes, it is recognised and accepted that they have more acute needs, therefore we are seeing a decline in the demand for residential care, and this is reflected in the significant number of vacancies in the surrounding location.

“Derbyshire is facing increasing financial pressures that are outside its control including inflation and the national pay award. At the same time, there has been an increase in demand for social care services for adults.

“This recommendation is made to ensure that the council can provide a sustainable adult social care service for the people of Derbyshire by using its resources to meet gaps identified in the market.”

The council opened the 20-bed Thomas Fields site in 2018, also at a cost of £10 million.

It says there are sufficient services at its “nearby” remaining care homes at Florence Shipley in Heanor, Whitestones in Chapel and Meadow View in Matlock to make up for the loss in the Belper, Buxton and Staveley facilities.

The council claims the changes will result in an overall increase in staff across the three care homes to 123 staff, with 188 new recruits through the changes from residential to hospital step-down beds and focus on dementia care, but a loss of 65 staff through the closure of Ada Belfield.

It says it intends for existing Belper care home staff to be transferred to the new provider, should the sale be successful, but would be made redundant or redeployed if no buyer is found.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “All the comments and feedback from the consultations have been taken into account and I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to respond.

“I recognise this is a difficult time for our residents and their families and I would like to assure them their health and wellbeing remains our top priority and we will do everything we can to support them throughout this time.

“I would also like to assure the Belper community that the library would not be affected by any changes.

“Our aim is to adapt to the changes in demand so we can create a sustainable care service which can support more Derbyshire residents to remain living independently in their own homes and communities.

“Supporting the health and care system through closer working with health partners is vital if we’re to help even more people remain at home. There are also benefits to single-model care services, both in terms of staffing and increased effectiveness.

“By creating a new model of in-house care we can create a service that can help people who need us most.”