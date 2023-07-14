Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society has been hit hard financially by a decrease in membership due to the consequences of the pandemic. At an extraordinary general meeting this month, members reluctantly decided that the society was not financially viable and so unable to continue functioning.

Society chairman and founder member Peter Smith said: “It is very sad indeed, but almost everybody agreed that it was time to stop. The balance remaining in the society’s accounts will be distributed to Matlock G and S Singers and Dore G and S Society.”

Chesterfield G & S Society’s concert production of Trial by Jury and HMS Pinafore in autumn 2022 won the North Midland NODA award for stand out performance and community spirit.

Chesterfield G & S Society in the award-winning concert production of HMS Pinafore.

Since its humble beginnings in 1971, the society went on to perform stage versions of the majority of Gilbert and Sullivan’s works at venues including the Pomegranate Theatre, Buxton Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall in a national G and S Festival.