News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Award-winning Chesterfield G & S Society folds as group is not financially viable

A community group which has sung for audiences and supported charities in Chesterfield and beyond for more than half a century has folded.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society has been hit hard financially by a decrease in membership due to the consequences of the pandemic. At an extraordinary general meeting this month, members reluctantly decided that the society was not financially viable and so unable to continue functioning.

Society chairman and founder member Peter Smith said: “It is very sad indeed, but almost everybody agreed that it was time to stop. The balance remaining in the society’s accounts will be distributed to Matlock G and S Singers and Dore G and S Society.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield G & S Society’s concert production of Trial by Jury and HMS Pinafore in autumn 2022 won the North Midland NODA award for stand out performance and community spirit.

Chesterfield G & S Society in the award-winning concert production of HMS Pinafore.Chesterfield G & S Society in the award-winning concert production of HMS Pinafore.
Chesterfield G & S Society in the award-winning concert production of HMS Pinafore.
Most Popular

Since its humble beginnings in 1971, the society went on to perform stage versions of the majority of Gilbert and Sullivan’s works at venues including the Pomegranate Theatre, Buxton Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall in a national G and S Festival.

Over the years, the society raised a substantial amount for local charities through performing concerts in village halls and other local venues. A particular highlight was Carols at Christmas in the Crooked Spire with brass band accompaniment where the audience was invited to join in with the singing.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPeter Smith