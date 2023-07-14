Award-winning Chesterfield G & S Society folds as group is not financially viable
Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society has been hit hard financially by a decrease in membership due to the consequences of the pandemic. At an extraordinary general meeting this month, members reluctantly decided that the society was not financially viable and so unable to continue functioning.
Society chairman and founder member Peter Smith said: “It is very sad indeed, but almost everybody agreed that it was time to stop. The balance remaining in the society’s accounts will be distributed to Matlock G and S Singers and Dore G and S Society.”
Chesterfield G & S Society’s concert production of Trial by Jury and HMS Pinafore in autumn 2022 won the North Midland NODA award for stand out performance and community spirit.
Since its humble beginnings in 1971, the society went on to perform stage versions of the majority of Gilbert and Sullivan’s works at venues including the Pomegranate Theatre, Buxton Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall in a national G and S Festival.
Over the years, the society raised a substantial amount for local charities through performing concerts in village halls and other local venues. A particular highlight was Carols at Christmas in the Crooked Spire with brass band accompaniment where the audience was invited to join in with the singing.