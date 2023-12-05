Award-winning Chesterfield balcony all lit up for Christmas - as council says it must be torn down

A popular balcony which council chiefs say must be torn down is still up and decorated for Christmas

The balcony, on Lilac Street, has become well-known in Hollingwood after winning the ‘best Christmas decorations’ award twice in a row, in 2021 and 2022.

This year’s decorations were officially lit up on Friday – with reindeers, Santa, candy canes and more.

Chesterfield Borough Council asked Mark Strong, who owns the balcony, to take it down in September as it crosses the boundary of the garden.

Since then Mr. Strong has launched a petition in a bid to save the structure – with over a thousand residents signing it in just a few weeks.

He explained to to the council that the balcony has been in place for about five years – which means it could possibly be saved under the four-year planning rule, which allows legitimising unlawful developments that have been in place without planning permission for at least four years.

The balcony was first built in 2018 by Mr Strong’s brother Jay, grandson Bradley and dad, Philip, who sadly passed away earlier this year and the balcony serves as a memorial for him.

