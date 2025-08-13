An award-winning Derbyshire baker has revealed plans for an exciting joint venture.

Following a standout year in 2024, nationally recognised Derbyshire baker Tom Martin has once again secured a place as a finalist for the prestigious Baking Industry Awards 2025.

Last year, Tom was celebrated as a Baker of the Year finalist and took home Best Sourdough and Best Tin Loaf at the Craft Bakers’ Association Awards as well as the Britain’s Best Loaf 2024 trophy.

Now, his award-winning success is rising into something even more meaningful as Tom and his wife Emily are set to fulfil their long cherished dream and launch their very own bakery – Peak & Stone.

Tom said: “It’s always been a dream of ours to open our own bakery. When this little unit came up at Boyford Business Park in Chesterfield, it was just too good to be true.

“It got everything in there what we needed. We didn't want to lose the unit and then we decided we had to go for it and we put our names down.

"We've had about three intensive months of concentrating and getting everything set up. There's been a lot of stress, but going to be worth it in the end.”

Speaking about the bakery’s name Emily, Tom’s long-time collaborator who worked alongside him at Staveley’s 4 Eyes Patisserie, said: “Peak & Stone isn’t just a business. It’s a reflection of our partnership.

"One of us is the stone: grounded and steady. The other is the peak: driven, curious, always climbing. Together, we’re building something lasting for the place that shaped us.”

Tom added: “Emily is the grounded person that keeps everything going and all the pieces together. I am the peak, the person who's constantly dreaming and being creative to take us to the next level.

“The name is also a tribute to our local area. Derbyshire was really well known for the millstones all over the country.

"There's still loads of millstones dotted about all over the Peak District. We thought it tied in quite nicely with our region and what we will be concentrating on – locally made products for local community.”

Starting with stalls at pop-ups and farmers’ markets in September, Peak & Stone will bring handcrafted loaves directly to the local community that inspired them.

An online shop is set to launch as well, with plans to supply a select number of local cafés and restaurants – some of which have already expressed interest in their signature bakes.

Tom, who is currently working as a head baker at The Bread Factory in Manchester, explained that Emily, who he describes as one of the driving forces behind his success, will be at the helm of the new venture.

He said: "It’s our joint venture, but it's very much going to be Em’s bakery. I will be advising and supporting her, while I continue working at the Bread Factory, but she is at the heart of it.”

The Peak & Stone bricks-and-mortar bakery is still undergoing renovations before the next month’s launch with Tom and Emily sharing the progress with regular updates on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Emily added: “We want people to feel part of this – whether they’re first-time customers or lifelong neighbours.”