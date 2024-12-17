Auditors identify 'significant weakness' and 'risk' in Chesterfield Borough Council's payroll system

Auditors who have examined Chesterfield Borough Council’s recent financial statements and accounts claim arrangements for managing its payroll have indicated a ‘significant weakness’ that could potentially expose the authority to risk of fraud or error.

The Labour-controlled council, at a meeting, on December 11, noted the Standards and Audit Committee’s review of an external auditor’s Audit Completion Report and Auditor’s Annual Report for 2022/23, and that assurances will be sought that appropriate actions have been put in place and that they will be monitored.

External auditors believe the council’s arrangements for managing its payroll are indicative of a ‘significant weakness’ that exposes the council to risk, and that there were ‘significant weaknesses’ in relation to the governance reporting criteria along with identified inconsistencies in various payroll reports.

An Audit Completion Report for the 2022/23 financial years stated: “Whilst we have not identified any evidence of financial loss given ‘payroll’ is the biggest expense for the council, we believe the council’s arrangements for managing its payroll is indicative of a significant weakness that exposes the council risk.”

The audit of the 2022/23 draft accounts identified some weaknesses in the arrangements the council has in place for preparing the statement of accounts, according to the report.

It added that the number of manual adjustments needed to produce the draft financial statements mean there is a disconnect between the information in the council’s ledger and its financial statements for which there are insufficient supporting working papers.

The report stated: “The matters identified, in our view, are evidence of a significant weakness in relation to the governance reporting criteria, specifically in relation to the council’s arrangements for ensuring effective processes and systems are in place to support its statutory financial reporting requirements.”

Chesterfield Borough Council’s internal auditors also identified there was no comprehensive check to ensure all employees on the payroll were valid and were being paid at the correct rate and, according to the report, this was identified in a previous payroll services internal audit in October, 2021, and at the time of the 2022/23 review this had not been addressed by the council.

They also identified that the starters’ and leavers’ checklist ensuring staff are added and removed from the payroll was not being completed at the date of the Internal Audit review and in November, 2022. inconsistencies in various payroll reports were identified.

Auditors also pointed out that there had been a significant number of ‘faster payment’ requests during 2022/23 for a number of reasons attributable either directly to the service providing information late or to the payroll service itself.

The report stated: “Whilst we have not identified any financial loss due to the issues identified, payroll is the biggest expense for the council and these weaknesses heighten the risk of fraud or error to the council.

“As a consequence, we believe the council’s arrangements for managing its payroll is indicative of a significant weakness in the governance reporting criteria, specifically in relation to arrangements to monitor and assess risk and how the council gains assurance over the effective operation of internal controls.”

External auditors behind the Annual Report for 2022/23 recommended the council put in place arrangements to support the preparation of draft financial statements and to ensure there are sufficient quality assurance review procedures and that management put in place processes to address matters identified by internal and external audit.

The council claims that before 2022/23 there were no previous reported incidents indicating significant weaknesses in Auditors’ Annual Reports and the Auditor has observed that management have produced comprehensive working papers to support accounts.

It stressed that management is fully committed to continuous improvement of ‘year-end closure’ processes and further improvements have been implemented or are being implemented and the council will continue to review and update accounting processes and systems to improve automation between systems and minimise transfers and adjustments.

Existing procedures have also been enhanced to ensure working papers supporting adjustments are prepared alongside financial statements with a focus on creating clear, consistent documentation, according to the council.

The council is also prioritising the recruitment of permanent staff with key technical skills and procedure notes will continue to be updated and internal knowledge wil be transferred so new and interim staff can adapt to council standards and reporting protocols.

It also stated: “Management have been in ongoing dialogue with the auditors to ensure a clearer understanding of expectations and timelines for future audits, allowing for proactive issue resolution.

“We will work closely with our auditors to establish pre-emptive measures for adjustments or items that may require further review.”

Concerning the internal audit, the council stated ‘all high priorities have been addressed’ and immediate actions taken to clear these priorities and a new Head of Human Resources, Payroll and Support Services started in June, 2023, and has implemented a range of key performance indicators with the payroll team.

The appointment of a new payroll manager is also being progressed, according to the council, and a programme of learning and development has been implemented for the Payroll Team Leader and Payroll Administrators.

A review of previous check controls has also been undertaken, according to the council, and these checks have been reintroduced with a digital evidence folder in order to audit and review completions, and spot checks are being undertaken by the Head of Human Resources, Payroll and Support Services.

The council is also at the early stages of installing iConnect to automate the monthly pension return extraction to replace the need for many of the Local Government Pension Service forms which will reduce manual inputting.

It also stated: “The council should be assured that staff have continued to be paid correctly at all times and accurately without fail, and that pension payments have continued to be appropriately processed and administered.

“The further improvements now made in relation to evidencing the presence of effective processes and controls should provide further assurance that the council’s payroll service is safe, legal and compliant in respect of all relevant statutory requirements.”

Cllr Paul Holmes, Leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat Group, said: “Labour councillors continued to try and play down the issue when we raised it at the meeting. Yet as the Auditor noted, the council’s £26m staff payroll was not being properly monitored.”

The Audit Report also stated that it is evident issues have been ongoing for a period of time with one Internal Audit recommendation outstanding from the 2021/22 year and there were still issues on information provision in 2024.

Cllr Holmes added: “It is unacceptable for Labour councillors to try to minimize and bury this serious issue that stretched from at least 2021 to 2024, as if it never happened or is of no importance. Managing public money well is always important.

“Even more so in a year when they have had to make over £3m of cuts and over £1m of fee increases to fill this year’s £4.2m deficit. With more millions of pounds of deficits to be dealt with over the next three years.”

The council stated in its latest audit report a couple of weaknesses in its systems were identified and officers have proposed management responses and action plans have been agreed to address them.

Action plans have been reviewed and approved by the Standards and Audit Committee, according to the council.

The council added that a monitoring officer will also work with the council’s other statutory officers to regularly review the action plans and present updates to the Standards and Audit Committee.

Chesterfield Borough Council has stated significant delays in the external audit of local authority accounts continues to be a national issue and Cllr Holmes says this has been a problem since the former Conservative Government abolished a previously Government-provided audit system in 2016.

The council also revealed, in October, that it is on track to deliver over £2.5m of savings after introducing a number of measures to manage a forecast £4m budget deficit for the 2024/25 financial year.