Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The freehold two-storey property on Tontine Road in the town centre has a guide price of £160,000 and will be auctioned on Thursday, April 25.

Standing opposite the popular Ravenside Retail Park, the brick built and partially concrete clad building’s accommodation extends to 825 sq m. There is parking at the rear accessed off South Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interested parties are advised to inspect the legal pack for more information prior to placing their bid, as this will be binding.