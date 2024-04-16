Auction of former Chesterfield community centre in prime location opposite retail park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The freehold two-storey property on Tontine Road in the town centre has a guide price of £160,000 and will be auctioned on Thursday, April 25.
Standing opposite the popular Ravenside Retail Park, the brick built and partially concrete clad building’s accommodation extends to 825 sq m. There is parking at the rear accessed off South Place.
Interested parties are advised to inspect the legal pack for more information prior to placing their bid, as this will be binding.
For further details on the auction of Chesterfield Community Centre, visit www.sdlauctions.co.uk/property/42898/commercial-property-for-auction-chesterfield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.