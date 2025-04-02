Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At least 500 new homes a year need to be built in Chesterfield according to new Government figures – a rise of 108% from previous targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council is now preparing a new Local Plan – a crucial part of the planning process which sets out how many homes and commercial properties will be built, and where.

Residents and businesses are invited to have their say and can submit feedback online or in writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes to national planning policy, including updated housing targets which have been introduced since the current Local Plan was adopted, have meant that a new Local Plan is needed.

At least 500 new homes a year need to be built in Chesterfield according to new Government figures – a rise of 108% from previous targets.

The new Local Plan will set out where development should happen over the next 15 years and identifies how infrastructure including school places, GP surgeries, leisure facilities, roads, and green spaces can be provided to meet the needs of both of existing and new residents.

The Government has a prescribed methodology for calculating a minimum target for the number of houses each local authority in England must plan for and this has now gone up in Chesterfield by 108%. This is a minimum of 500 homes a year as opposed to the 240 homes set out in the current Local Plan.

When the new Local Plan is adopted it is expected to cover up to the summer of 2027. The housing target could change during this time as it is set by Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this early stage the consultation will not include detailed policies or site allocations. The new Local Plan consultation is open until Monday, May 12. Two local drop-in sessions will be held where residents can speak to council planning officers about the new Local Plan.

The first is on Monday, April 28 from 4pm to 7pm at the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

A second session will be held on Wednesday, April 30 from 4pm to 7pm at the Town Hall.

As well as taking part in the consultation on the new Local Plan, stakeholders can also suggest sites for development such as housing, Traveller sites and employment uses as part of a new ‘call for sites’ process. This will ask owners of land or premises to submit suggestions for sites with the potential for new land uses and development. Residents can also submit suggestions, but the land must be available for development. All submitted sites will be assessed and may be incorporated into the new Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the consultation all comments will be considered, and a draft Local Plan will be prepared. This will then be subjected to a second public consultation before the council submits it to the Government for independent examination. To find out more and share your views about the new Local Plan, visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/new-local-plan