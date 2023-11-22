Astonishing shots from new photography book showcase beauty of Derbyshire

Dozens of Derbyshire’s best photographers have joined forces to produce what may be the most astonishing visual guide to the Derwent Valley ever published.

Professional shutterbugs Ashley Franklin and Ian Daisley have curated a collection of work from 50 other artists for Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site - A Photographic Record, on sale now and an ideal Christmas present for anyone interested in the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Industrial heritage is just one theme of the hardback book, which encompasses almost 600 shots and an astonishing breadth of human endeavour and wildlife which is often hidden among the hills.

Milford resident Ashley said: “Most photographers I knew in the region were constantly drawn to the more photogenic Derbyshire Peak District and had barely fired a shutter in the Derwent Valley.

“So, I thought: why not invite photographers to submit photos of the valley and, at the same time, offer cash prizes to the best images? And, after all, a photographer nowadays is anyone with a pulse.”

The call for submissions received more than 1,000 responses, and the 123 best were selected to print alongside Ashley’s own, assembled over a period of 20 years including a stint as the Arkwright Society’s official photographer, and 79 images contributed by Ian.

The idea for the book arose almost a decade ago, and it has taken four years of intensive efforts to finish.

Published by the Arkwright Society, the book is priced at £30, available from Cromford Mills, Scarthin Books in Cromford, Hall of Frames in Belper, or www.derwentvalleyimages.co.uk/purchase-book.

Here we have selected a gallery that shows the valley at its vibrant and beautiful best, courtesy of RKP Photography.

1 . Sunrise from Black Rocks September 20, 2019, by Ian Daisley. Photo: Ian Daisley/RKP Photography Photo Sales

2 . On sale now online and in selected shops. The 228-page hardback book features 600 images. Photo: RKP Photography Photo Sales

3 . Charcoal Burner People and Places category winner, by Rod Kirkpatrick. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography Photo Sales