Jean Austin will work alongside colleague Sarah Brocklehurst in fielding calls through an advice line on December 25 from 9am to 5pm.

“Having a loved one ill at Christmas time is both stressful and heart-breaking for many of the families we care for,” said Jean. “I think it is important that we're able to make their homes an empathetic environment where patients and their families feel safe and supported.

“Witnessing the heartache of patients and their relatives when dealing with the symptoms of having an end of life diagnosis can be so hard. But providing love and support to our patients and families who recognise that this will be their last Christmas together is essential. I feel very privileged that I can help provide support and care to our patients this Christmas."

Jean Austin, a Community Palliative Care Nurse at Ashgate Hospice, will be working on Christmas Day (photo: EKR Pictures/Ellie Rhodes)

Jean is a Community Palliative Care Nurse whose role involves assessing, implementing and coordinating the care of the palliative and end of life patients in their own homes across north Derbyshire.

She joined the hospice as a nurse on its Inpatient Unit in January 2021 before transferring to the hospice’s Community Team in May 2021.

Jean said: “Having had both my parents ill during Christmas time due to life-limiting illnesses I can empathise with relatives celebrating the festive season with their loved ones knowing that this could be their last Christmas together.”

Working as a nurse for many years, Jean has many memories of being on duty at Christmas time. She said: “I remember when a patient’s condition unexpectedly deteriorated; they needed us to urgently administer a syringe driver. But they were already well into the festive spirit and their main concern was hoping they would be able to have pigs in blankets for Christmas dinner!”

Ashgate Hospice, which needs to raise another £8million over and above NHS funding to provide its care, is inviting people to support its Christmas Appeal. A donation of £25 will help make a patient’s Christmas extra special by offering them and their family a home-cooked meal, complete with a Christmas cracker and a gift.

Anyone wishing to support the appeal can go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/christmas-appeal or call 01246 567250.

